Joe Ward's versatility is key for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United need a return to the familiar to stand the best chance against Bristol Rovers

Only a win will carry Peterborough United will be in contention on the final day of the League One season.

By Ben Jones
Published 27th Apr 2023, 22:28 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 22:34 BST

For this reason, Posh need to be back to their best and play on the foot when Bristol Rovers visit the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

The Peterborough Telegraph proposes reverting to the successful 4-2-3-1 formation to achieve just that.

The Posh number one.A few too many off games creeping in though, he can't afford any more of those.

1. WILL NORRIS

The Posh number one.A few too many off games creeping in though, he can't afford any more of those.

Posh's best attacking outlet from the left, should look more secure in a back four with a centre half beside him rather than Dan Butler.

2. NATHANAEL OGBETA

Posh's best attacking outlet from the left, should look more secure in a back four with a centre half beside him rather than Dan Butler.

Will hopefully enjoy an easier afternoon against Ipswich but in general has been on a good run of form.

3. FRANKIE KENT

Will hopefully enjoy an easier afternoon against Ipswich but in general has been on a good run of form.

Will have to do better against Rovers' big man, Collins but Posh always look a better side when he is there to bring the ball out of defence.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Will have to do better against Rovers' big man, Collins but Posh always look a better side when he is there to bring the ball out of defence.

