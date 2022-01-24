Peterborough United need a hero to step up like these unlikely lads from the club’s past including ‘the Kop Killer who went free’

And now and again heroism comes from an unlikely source like the Posh players featured here.
Suggestions mostly from Posh fans on Twitter to @PTAlanSwann
1. STEVE COOPER
Cooper's loan spell from Tranmere looked like ending in disappointment towards the end of the 1991-1992 season, but five minutes from the end of a pulsating Third Division play-off semi-final second leg at Huddersfield Town Cooper launched himself through to air to meet a Bobby Barnes cross to claim the winning goal that sent Posh to Wembley for the first time and ultimately to the second tier of English football, also for the first time. It was the only Posh goal he scored, but one that cemented him in club folklore.
2. GARRY KIMBLE
Kimble was a pretty ordinary left-winger, but his goal against Liverpool in a 1991 Rumbelows Cup tie at London Road means he will never be forgotten at Posh. Kimble pounced after erratic Reds goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar dropped a routine cross and it proved to be the only goal of the game. Kimble was effectively replaced by Bobby Barnes in the second half of that season and manager Chris Turner released him at the end of the season to prompt a memorable 'Kop Killer Goes Free' headline in the ET.
3. LEE HOWARTH
Posh conceded an 87th minute equaliser in the 1992 Division Three play-off final against Stockport County at Wembley. Top defender Steve Welsh had limped off 10 minutes earlier to be replaced by Howarth who made a vital goalline clearance. Within 60 seconds Ken Charlery scored his second goal to seal back-to-back promotions for Posh. Charlery took the headlines, Marcus Ebdon will be forever remembered for his pass for the winning goal, but Howarth's contribution was just as important.
4. DAVIDE PETRUCCI
This midfielder was signed on loan from Manchester United in 2013 to join the Posh battle against relegation from the Championship. He played just four games and didn't really shine, but he claimed a brilliant equaliser in a game against Leicester City at London Road 15 minutes from time. A more regular hero Grant McCann went on to score a late Posh winner. Okay Posh didn't survive despite a heroic second-half of that season, but any win over Leicester is worthy of celebration.