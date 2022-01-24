Peterborough United need a hero to step up like these unlikely lads from the club’s past including ‘the Kop Killer who went free’

1. STEVE COOPER

Cooper's loan spell from Tranmere looked like ending in disappointment towards the end of the 1991-1992 season, but five minutes from the end of a pulsating Third Division play-off semi-final second leg at Huddersfield Town Cooper launched himself through to air to meet a Bobby Barnes cross to claim the winning goal that sent Posh to Wembley for the first time and ultimately to the second tier of English football, also for the first time. It was the only Posh goal he scored, but one that cemented him in club folklore.