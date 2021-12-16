Peterborough United must fulfil fixtures if they have 14 players available as EFL Covid rules explained

The Weston Homes Stadium

Championship matches postponed this weekend are: Cardiff v Derby County, Millwall v Preston, QPR v Swansea and Reading v Luton. Several other EFL games in Leagues One and Two have also been postponed.

Currently Blackpool v Posh on Saturday (December 18) is on.

The EFL has confirmed clubs will be expected to play where it has 14 players including a goalkeeper available from the club’s registered squad list, Under 21 players not on the squad list, but who have played one League match, or any other contracted player not on the squad list but otherwise would have been eligible to play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 72 EFL clubs will now be required to implement enhanced RED protocols for first team training settings. Social distancing measures will be required outside of physical sessions, along with restrictions to the use of indoor facilities, manual therapy and group travel, amongst others. The RED protocols can be accessed in full here.

As part of the enhanced guidance, Clubs will be expected to implement a daily screening programme of testing, subject to supply chain availability of Lateral Flow tests. Any person with a positive test of symptoms will then be required to take a PCR test and isolate in line with Government guidance.

On vaccination, the EFL is encouraging all eligible players and staff to get fully vaccinated and a booster jab to help protect colleagues and minimise the risk of fixtures being postponed. The EFL will also be supporting the Government’s ‘Get Boosted Now’ campaign over the coming weeks.

The latest vaccine data collated for November has shown that 75% of players across the EFL are either fully vaccinated, have had a single jab or intend to be vaccinated. Double vaccinated players total 59%, 16% are set to get the jab, while 25% of players currently do not intend to get a vaccine.