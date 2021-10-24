The perfect end to an emotional week for Peterborough United star

Posh held a minute's applause for the great Freddie Hill before the game against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Norburn’s grandfather-in-law was Posh great Freddie Hill who passed away earlier this month. Posh held a minute’s applause for Hill, who was a star of the Posh team that won the 1973-74 Fourth Division Championship - the last Posh side to win a title, before yesterday’s game.

“It was a nice send off for Fred, who was a a legend of the game and a great man,” Norburn said. “His son and my partner, Fred’s granddaughter, were in the crowd so it was a nice touch for the club to honour him. The gaffer let me attend his funeral on Tuesday so it’s been an emotional week for us.

“It was a tough week for all the players with the travelling so to turn the week around and pick up six points was a great effort.

Oliver Norburn on the ball for Posh against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“That and the fact we came from behind to win against QPR shows the great character in the side. We all dug deep. There’s no better feeling than a late winner and it was good one went our way as it’s happened against us in my time here.

“We didn’t play as well when we won at Hull as we have played in games when we’ve been beaten, but the win was huge. The mood was obviously better for the rest of the week and hopefully winning back-to-back games will be a turning point.

“You can climb the table quickly when you have momentum.