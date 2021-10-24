The perfect end to an emotional week for Peterborough United star
Peterborough United star Oliver Norburn capped an emotional personal week with a superb last-gasp goal assist in yesterday’s 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at the Weston Homes Stadium (October 23).
Norburn’s grandfather-in-law was Posh great Freddie Hill who passed away earlier this month. Posh held a minute’s applause for Hill, who was a star of the Posh team that won the 1973-74 Fourth Division Championship - the last Posh side to win a title, before yesterday’s game.
“It was a nice send off for Fred, who was a a legend of the game and a great man,” Norburn said. “His son and my partner, Fred’s granddaughter, were in the crowd so it was a nice touch for the club to honour him. The gaffer let me attend his funeral on Tuesday so it’s been an emotional week for us.
“It was a tough week for all the players with the travelling so to turn the week around and pick up six points was a great effort.
“That and the fact we came from behind to win against QPR shows the great character in the side. We all dug deep. There’s no better feeling than a late winner and it was good one went our way as it’s happened against us in my time here.
“We didn’t play as well when we won at Hull as we have played in games when we’ve been beaten, but the win was huge. The mood was obviously better for the rest of the week and hopefully winning back-to-back games will be a turning point.
“You can climb the table quickly when you have momentum.
“Personally I have enjoyed every minute of my time here. I know I have the backing of my manager, but I won’t be resting on my laurels. I want to perform at the highest level I can.”