Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will travel to the Lamex Stadium to meet former boss Steve Evans, who has led his side to three wins from three so far this season.

They booked their place in the second round with an impressive 2-1 away win at Championship side Reading on Tuesday.

Posh have already been drawn to face Boro in the EFL Trophy and will do so on August 30.