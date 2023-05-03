Peterborough United manager rules out a change of job title
First-team manager Darren Ferguson insists he is not interested in a director of football role at Peterborough United, or at any other club.
Ferguson’s immediate future will be decided as soon as the current Posh season is over, quite possibly after the final game of the regular campaign at Barnsley on Sunday.
The 51 year-old returned for a fourth spell in charge of Posh in January when he and chairman Darragh MacAnthony insisted it was a temporary appointment until the summer.
Ferguson stated last week he would hold a conversation with MacAnthony at the end of the season.
When the PT canvassed the opinion of Posh fans on the matter several suggested he would make an excellent director of football, a post currently held at London Road by 78 year-old Barry Fry.
But Ferguson said: “I wouldn’t be interested in a job like that. I’m not old enough for a start! I want to be a manager again next season.”
Posh need to win at Barnsley on Sunday (noon kick off) and hope for a favour from Sheffield Wednesday in their game against Derby County to qualify for the League One play-offs.
Both games will be screened live on Sky Sports.