From the left, Darren Ferguson, Darragh MacAnthony and Barry Fry. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson’s immediate future will be decided as soon as the current Posh season is over, quite possibly after the final game of the regular campaign at Barnsley on Sunday.

The 51 year-old returned for a fourth spell in charge of Posh in January when he and chairman Darragh MacAnthony insisted it was a temporary appointment until the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson stated last week he would hold a conversation with MacAnthony at the end of the season.

When the PT canvassed the opinion of Posh fans on the matter several suggested he would make an excellent director of football, a post currently held at London Road by 78 year-old Barry Fry.

But Ferguson said: “I wouldn’t be interested in a job like that. I’m not old enough for a start! I want to be a manager again next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh need to win at Barnsley on Sunday (noon kick off) and hope for a favour from Sheffield Wednesday in their game against Derby County to qualify for the League One play-offs.