Peterborough United manager praised the 'outstanding attitude' of his players after a six-hitting display in Stamford

Brad Ihionvien in action for Posh at Stamford. Photo Jason Richardson

Peterborough United manager praised the outstanding attitude of his players after a 6-0 demolition of Stamford AFC in a pre-season friendly at the Zeeco Stadium on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre forward Brad Ihionvien led the scoring spree with two goals with Kyrell Lisbie, Oscar Wallin, Chris Conn-Clarke also on target. Stamford contributed an own goal, one of four Posh scored from corners in front of a splendid crowd that exceeded 1,500.

And Ferguson insists he has no worries about striker Gustav Lindgren who failed to get on the scoresheet against lowly opposition, although he did pass up what looked like a golden opportunity by instead teeing up Conn-Clarke to score late in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't believe he passed,” Ferguson said. “But Gustav needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He makes runs in behind and I like that. He will be offside on occasions which he was tonight, but usually the timing of his runs is exceptional and we have just got to be better at finding him.

Harley Mills in action for Posh at Stamford. Photo Jason Richardson

"Overall it was very pleasing. It was another good night for us. We know we have to be better with set pieces at both ends so we’ve worked hard on players attacking good deliveries.

"Kyrell and Oscar scored their first goals for the club, and Kyrell almost scored a second, while we’ve been working hard with Brad on his movement and I’ve been really pleased with his approach to pre-season. Brad is very different to Gustav which is a good thing.

"In fact the attitude of all the players was outstanding. We played lots of good stuff and the patterns of play we have worked on were on show, and we didn’t let a goal in. It got a bit sticky in the second half as they sat there with a back five at times and made it hard for us to play through them, but we still enjoyed some good moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can start to see what our new players are all about. We know we have signed some good players and I’m looking forward to working with them further.

"I thank Stamford for hosting us again. It’s my local club and it’s a lovely club, and when you realise we’ve hardly had any rain, the pitch was in great condition. It’s became a traditional pre-season game and that’s a good thing.”

Posh are back in action at a Championship club’s training ground on Saturday (July 12). The match will be played behind closed doors at the home club’s request. Posh the visit National League North club Peterborough Sports on Tuesday, July 15 (7.45pm).