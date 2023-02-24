Ben Thompson in action for Posh at Plymouth in League One in August. Plymouth won 2-0. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh form has been decent since Ferguson started his fourth spell in charge with four wins and 12 points from his first six games.

But they have slipped futher away from the play-off places in that time thanks to the outstanding form of other promotion-chasing clubs.

Posh start Saturday’s tough home game against second-placed Plymouth Argyle in ninth place and nine points outside the all-important top six.

"When I came back it was obvious we needed to imrpove the away form, which we have done,” Ferguson said. “But we also needed to start beating the teams above us and we needed to react better and win after falling behind, which we haven’t yet done.

"If we don’t start beating the top sides we will just stay where we are. It’s something that has to change and we have a chance to do that on Saturday, albeit in a very hard game against a big squad full of quality players who have enjoyed an exceptional season.

"They will know the job isn’t done yet though and I have no doubt we can give them a hard game as long as we deliver a 90-minute performance and we show ruthlessness in both penalty areas, something we haven’t done in the two matches we have lost under me.

"I expect a good performance from my team, but that isn’t enough. We have to win.

"In my previous spells here we matched up really well against the best sides. It’s very important to beat the teams around you. I know there is only three points available in every game, but you are stopping rivals picking up points and giving yourself and the fans confidence and belief.

"But if we do finish in the top six we will arrive with great momentum as we will have had to be on a fantastic run just to get there.”

Posh have charged up the League One away form table since Ferguson’s return. They now have 19 points from 16 away games, just two fewer than fifth-placed Derby County.

Posh have won three out of four away matches under Ferguson, all with clean sheets. Posh have now won six matches on their travels, the same as Plymouth and fourth-placed Bolton.