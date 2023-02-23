Posh manager Darren Ferguson with midfielder Hector Kyprianou. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh boss Darren Ferguson will make a decision on Friday on how to involve Norburn in the tough League One game against second-placed Plymouth Argyle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

If he involves him at all after just 105 minutes of playing time in two under 21 games – his first competitive action since damaging knee ligaments 11 months ago.

"Ollie cruised through 60 minutes on Tuesday,” Ferguson said. “And there was no reaction at all after the game. He felt a lot better after this game than after his match last week.

"I have a decision to make on whether he starts, is on the bench or I leave him for another week. I have to take into account matches coming up after Plymouth so I’ll make that decision tomorrow. There is a first-team game against Charlton on Tuesday when the under 21s also play.

"Ollie is looking great to be fair. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and his return means we have good options and flexibility in central midfield.

"Hector Kyprianou and Jack Taylor have been very good in there since I came back. I knew all about Jack’s quality and Hector is a player I really like. He understands his role in the way we want to play. When I got here I just asked him to be more aggressive and he has been.

