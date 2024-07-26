Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were few complaints from Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson after his side’s 5-0 friendly win at Stamford AFC on Friday.

Ferguson deployed a 3-4-1-2 formation for the game and he enjoyed some great individual goals, some splendid team goals, a clean sheet and an individual midfield performance the manager described as 'sublime.' Posh even scored from a set-piece through new recruit Jensen Sumnall. Jacob Wakeling (2), Chris Conn-Clarke and David Ajiboye also scored.

Ferguson was also impressed with his trialists, one of whom was Tyler Young, son of Everton star Ashley Young, and a long-time Arsenal Academy player. Former Fulham Academy player Ma’Kel Bogle-Campbell was the other trialist on show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh boss Darren Ferguson at Stamford AFC. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I was really pleased with the performance,” Ferguson said. “We were aggressive from the first minute, scored some very good goals and we kept a clean sheet. We have a mindset towards keeping clean sheets right now. We changed formation for this game and I liked the way it went.

“We lost concentration towards the end and became a little sloppy, but overall it was very good against a Stamford team who have been going well. They gave Rotherham and Doncaster good games.