Peterborough United manager hails a 'sublime' midfield performance in a 5-0 win at Stamford AFC
Ferguson deployed a 3-4-1-2 formation for the game and he enjoyed some great individual goals, some splendid team goals, a clean sheet and an individual midfield performance the manager described as 'sublime.' Posh even scored from a set-piece through new recruit Jensen Sumnall. Jacob Wakeling (2), Chris Conn-Clarke and David Ajiboye also scored.
Ferguson was also impressed with his trialists, one of whom was Tyler Young, son of Everton star Ashley Young, and a long-time Arsenal Academy player. Former Fulham Academy player Ma’Kel Bogle-Campbell was the other trialist on show.
"I was really pleased with the performance,” Ferguson said. “We were aggressive from the first minute, scored some very good goals and we kept a clean sheet. We have a mindset towards keeping clean sheets right now. We changed formation for this game and I liked the way it went.
“We lost concentration towards the end and became a little sloppy, but overall it was very good against a Stamford team who have been going well. They gave Rotherham and Doncaster good games.
"We got 90 minutes into the players and some of the younger ones were good as were the trialists. Tyler impressed, Jensen scored with a good header from a set-piece and Donay O’Brien’s midfield performance was sublime.”
