Jacob at the double as Peterborough United sweep Stamford AFC aside
Posh won the friendly 5-0 with the goals from Jacob Wakeling (2), Chris Conn-Clarke, David Ajiboye and Jensen Sumnall all arriving before the interval.
Posh dominated the early stages with Wakeling opening the scoring from close range and it was 2-0 on 22 minutes when Wakeling found the bottom corner again after good approach play from Conn-Clarke.
Conn-Clarke then netted with a terrific strike off the underside of the crossbar on the half hour and Ajiboye made it 4-0 after jinking past several defenders and unleashing an unstoppable shot five minutes before the break
Sumnall, a centre-back who moved to Posh from West Bromwich Albion last month, then delivered a neat finish on the stroke of half time to complete a dominant first-half display.
Ricky-Jade Jones has seen a fine first-half shot saved, but the second period fizzled out as the hosts battled gamely to avoid an even bigger drubbing.
Stamford played with plenty of pride and denied Conn-Clarke a second goal with a goalline clearance.
Posh fielded two traillists who were believed to be Tyler Young, son of Everton’s Ashley Young, and former Fulham Academy player Ma’Kel Bogle-Campbell.
Posh are back in friendly action on Saturday when they meet Colchester United behind closed doors at the idverde Training Ground.
Posh: Bilokapic, Rose, Crichlow, Sumnall, Ajiboye, Hayes, Trialist A (sub Fox 78min), O'Brien-Brady, Jones, Conn-Clarke, Wakeling. Unused subs: Sakalas, Gilbert, Trialist B, Kamara, Freeman, Davies.
