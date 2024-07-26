Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United swept Stamford AFC aside with a five-star first-half show at the Zeeco Stadium on Friday night.

Posh won the friendly 5-0 with the goals from Jacob Wakeling (2), Chris Conn-Clarke, David Ajiboye and Jensen Sumnall all arriving before the interval.

Posh dominated the early stages with Wakeling opening the scoring from close range and it was 2-0 on 22 minutes when Wakeling found the bottom corner again after good approach play from Conn-Clarke.

Conn-Clarke then netted with a terrific strike off the underside of the crossbar on the half hour and Ajiboye made it 4-0 after jinking past several defenders and unleashing an unstoppable shot five minutes before the break

Chris Conn-Clarke celebrates his goal for Posh at Stamford AFC. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sumnall, a centre-back who moved to Posh from West Bromwich Albion last month, then delivered a neat finish on the stroke of half time to complete a dominant first-half display.

Ricky-Jade Jones has seen a fine first-half shot saved, but the second period fizzled out as the hosts battled gamely to avoid an even bigger drubbing.

Stamford played with plenty of pride and denied Conn-Clarke a second goal with a goalline clearance.

Posh fielded two traillists who were believed to be Tyler Young, son of Everton’s Ashley Young, and former Fulham Academy player Ma’Kel Bogle-Campbell.

Jensen Sumnall is congratulated after scoring for Posh at Stamford AFC. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh are back in friendly action on Saturday when they meet Colchester United behind closed doors at the idverde Training Ground.