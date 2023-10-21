Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ferguson was frustrated with his side’s performance in a game of fluctuating fortunes that finished 2-2.

Joel Randall, direct from a corner, and Ephron Mason-Clark, with a high-quality finish, had given Posh the lead at half-time after Wycombe had scored first, but the visitors equalised just past the hour mark and came closest to taking the three points.

The draw stretched Posh’s unbeaten run in League One to seven games, but this was a fourth draw in that run.

Posh have now dropped a place to fifth following a 2-1 win for Bolton Wanderers over Northampton Town.

“I was frustrated by the performance,” Ferguson admitted. “I was disappointed. Maybe I will get a different picture when I watch the game back, but live it’s a good point because we didn’t deserve one.

"Wycombe are a very good side and they are very hard to play against. You have to be brave and good on the ball, but we were careless.

"I was pleased to be in front at half-time, but the performance hadn’t been convincing. We were lucky with the first goal as Joel obviously didn’t mean it and the second goal was the one piece of quality we delivered. That moment really showed what we are about."But you can’t start a half of football like we did in the second-half. We started going from back to front and I know we have Jonno (Clarke-Harris) up there, but he was up against three centre-halves. That’s not how we play.

"The players need to have more conviction in how we want to play because if they don’t have it, it won’t work. Instead we looked nervy and we became untidy.

"And then we gave away a silly foul for the equaliser and you can’t do that against a team who are good at set pieces.

"We steadied things when we changed shape, but apart from an obvious penalty shout I don’t remember us threatening them. I was going to change it just as they equalised.

"There have been games this season when we’ve drawn and felt we should have won, but not today against a very good team who played were very good on the day. Wycombe will be disappointed not to win the game.

"I have to now ask how we managed the two-week break as we were off it in this game.

"The positives are we didn’t play well, but we didn’t lose which has kept our unbeaten run going even though there have been too many draws.”