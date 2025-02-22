Posh manager Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was thrilled with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town, especially the manner in which it was achieved.

Posh claimed their first away win since the end of August courtesy of a first-half header from captain Hector Kyprianou. They defended so well fifth-placed Huddersfield didn’t force Posh keeper Jed Steer into a single save.

It was a vital win even if it didn’t move Posh up the table. They remain 20th and still just two points clear of the drop zone as Burton Albion won with a very late goal at Lincoln City.

"The win was great and much-needed,” Ferguson said. “And the way we went about it was very pleasing. To play with such confidence and with such bravery in possession considering where we are in the table was simply outstanding. Our first-half display was the best I’ve seen from us for a very long time. You would not have known which team was chasing promotion and which team was fighting against relegation. It was a carbon copy of how we played last season.

"The only disappointment was not winning by more and I doubt anyone watching would have said we didn’t deserve it. We had so many good positions in transition we really should have killed the game off, but the players were very good overall and I’m delighted for them as they’d had a tough season. I was also delighted for the fans who haven’t had a lot to cheer about away from home, but they again travelled in great numbers and I’m sure they would have enjoyed what they saw.

"We had to deal with a bit of pressure in the second-half, but we put our bodies on the line which is what we have to do in our position. It’s an important result for us, but we have to make sure it is not a false dawn. We have to back it up. A good week can change the whole season for us. I felt we should have won at Stevenage last week, but we were much better today. We played with confidence and used the big pitch well. If we play like this regularly we will not be going down,

"Everyone contributed. Brad Ihionvien was a real nuisance when he went on. He gives us something different and he was at it today which I need to see more often.

"James Dornelly came in and he was very good. He’s learnt a bit from Carl Johnston in how aggressive I want him to be. He was up against a good player today and didn’t give him a kick. I was very pleased with him.”

Johnston has a slight hamstring problem and is not expected to return until the home game with Wycombe on March 8. Ricky-Jade Jones went off with a back problem today, but it’s not thought to be serious.

Posh are next in action in a Vertu Trophy semi-final at Wrexham on Wednesday (Feb 26, 7,30pm). They then host relegation rivals Shrewsbury Town in a League One game on March 1. The Shrews lost 1-0 at home to Stevenage today and are seven points adrift of Posh.