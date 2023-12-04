Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is delighted with the club's third round FA Cup draw.

Darren Ferguson (left) when managing Posh against Leeds in 2012. Photo: Paul Franks.

Posh will host Championship promotion contenders Leeds United at the Weston Homes Stadium between January 5-8.

The club believe there is a chance the game between two free-scoring high-fliers will be selected for live TV coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m very happy with the draw,” Ferguson insisted. “If you’re going to get a home draw you want it against a team that will attract a full house and help to generate a great atmosphere.

"And Leeds will do that. They’ll sell out whatever allocation they are given. They are a massive club who are going really well.

"It will be a different game to what we are used to, but we will have a chance of going through. It should be a great occasion.

"There’s even the possibility it will be on TV which would be good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to get through the busy Christmas period first, but then we can look forward to a big game.”