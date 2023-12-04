Peterborough United manager delighted with FA Cup tie against a 'massive club' in Leeds United
Posh will host Championship promotion contenders Leeds United at the Weston Homes Stadium between January 5-8.
The club believe there is a chance the game between two free-scoring high-fliers will be selected for live TV coverage.
“I’m very happy with the draw,” Ferguson insisted. “If you’re going to get a home draw you want it against a team that will attract a full house and help to generate a great atmosphere.
"And Leeds will do that. They’ll sell out whatever allocation they are given. They are a massive club who are going really well.
"It will be a different game to what we are used to, but we will have a chance of going through. It should be a great occasion.
"There’s even the possibility it will be on TV which would be good.
"We have to get through the busy Christmas period first, but then we can look forward to a big game.”
The draw continued a remarkable streak for Leeds as it’s the 13th time in succession they have received an away draw in the FA Cup.