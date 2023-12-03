Peterborough United will host Championship high-fliers Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Stand0in Posh goalkeeper Martin Pike celebrates a famous FA Cup win against Leeds United. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s an attractive draw for Posh against an entertaining side who are currently third in the second tier. The tie is likely to take place on Saturday, January 6 unless it is moved to accommodate TV requirements.

Posh have played Leeds twice before in the FA Cup, both times at London Road.

In January, 1974, a Leeds team on their way to the Division One title, won a fourth round tie 4-1 against a Posh team who would go on to win the Division Four title.

Posh celebrate Ephron Mason-Clark's goal against Doncaster. Photo: David Lowndes.

Leeds scored four times in the first-half that day with Joe Jordan striking twice and Peter Lorimer and Terry Yorath also on target. Posh captain John Cozens, who still lives in the city, replied for Posh with a second-half header in front of a capacity crowd of 28,000.

Posh gained revenge in a third round tie in January, 1986. Posh were struggling in Division Four under John Wile’s management, while Leeds were playing in Division Two.

It turned out to be an unforgettable 90 minutes on a cold and frosty afternoon in front of a crowd of 10,137.

Grieg Shepherd opened the scoring in the 67th minute with a header from a Francis Cassidy cross, but just three minutes later Posh goalkeeper John Turner was stretchered off with a broken leg and there were no sub ‘keepers in those days.

Left-back Martin Pike went in goal, but Posh survived a frantic finish which saw visiting midfielder Scott Sellars sent off for foul and abusive language after his ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside four minutes from time. Andy Ritchie then hit the bar with an injury time 20 yarder.

Posh went on to beat Second Division Carlisle 1-0 in the fourth round before losing a famous tie with another second tier side Brighton after a fifth round replay.

Arsenal v Liverpool is the clear pick of the third round ties this season.

Full draw

Hull City v Birmingham City

Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading

Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale

Coventry City v Oxford United

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea v Preston North End

QPR v Bournemouth

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea City v Morecambe

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Millwall v Leicester CIty

Watford v Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate v Ipswich Town

Peterborough United v Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot or Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham United

Norwich City v Crewe or Bristol Rovers

West Ham v Bristol City

Arsenal v Liverpool

Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers