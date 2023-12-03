Memories of Peterborough United v Leeds United in the FA Cup after the third round draw paired them together again
It’s an attractive draw for Posh against an entertaining side who are currently third in the second tier. The tie is likely to take place on Saturday, January 6 unless it is moved to accommodate TV requirements.
Posh have played Leeds twice before in the FA Cup, both times at London Road.
In January, 1974, a Leeds team on their way to the Division One title, won a fourth round tie 4-1 against a Posh team who would go on to win the Division Four title.
Leeds scored four times in the first-half that day with Joe Jordan striking twice and Peter Lorimer and Terry Yorath also on target. Posh captain John Cozens, who still lives in the city, replied for Posh with a second-half header in front of a capacity crowd of 28,000.
Posh gained revenge in a third round tie in January, 1986. Posh were struggling in Division Four under John Wile’s management, while Leeds were playing in Division Two.
It turned out to be an unforgettable 90 minutes on a cold and frosty afternoon in front of a crowd of 10,137.
Grieg Shepherd opened the scoring in the 67th minute with a header from a Francis Cassidy cross, but just three minutes later Posh goalkeeper John Turner was stretchered off with a broken leg and there were no sub ‘keepers in those days.
Left-back Martin Pike went in goal, but Posh survived a frantic finish which saw visiting midfielder Scott Sellars sent off for foul and abusive language after his ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside four minutes from time. Andy Ritchie then hit the bar with an injury time 20 yarder.
Posh went on to beat Second Division Carlisle 1-0 in the fourth round before losing a famous tie with another second tier side Brighton after a fifth round replay.
Arsenal v Liverpool is the clear pick of the third round ties this season.
