Posh skipper Hector Kyprianou could play well in any formation. Photo David Lowndes

Manager Darren Ferguson insists Peterborough United recruit players based on their ability to perform well in three different formations.

​Ferguson hinted after last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Lincoln Road he was minded to change his side’s formation for this Saturday’s League One fixture against Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh have operated the same 4-2-1-3 system in all five League One games this season, but Ferguson believes playing with three central defenders, as well as in a 4-3-3, formation would also suit his current squad. Ferguson also believes a midfield diamond would suit many players, but he won’t be heading in that direction in the immediate future.

“I do love a midfield diamond,” Ferguson admitted. “We’ve had success with it here before and I believe we have players who would suit that system very well. Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins and Joel Randall could all play it well, but it’s a formation that takes a lot of work and I’m not going to be doing that now.

“If I wanted to play a diamond I’d have worked on it in the summer and used it from the start of the season.

"We have struggled to create chances at home this season, but there’s more to that than just changing formation.

"I’m not going to rip up our plans after five games, but we will remain fluid during games when we’ve often changed shape.”

There will be no surprises in the opposition formation on Saturday as Rovers are another team who favour playing with three centre-backs and a pair of wing-backs, although key defender Taylor Moore will be suspended after collecting a red card in last Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Wigan.

Ryan De Havilland (left). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Rovers were going well until last weekend,” Ferguson added. “They have been playing in a very similar way to the other three teams we’ve played at home so we know exactly what we will be up against.”

Posh report no fresh injury issues with long-term victims Ryan De Havilland and Rio Adebisi makin good progress.

Midfielder De Havilland has been out on the grass this week and could return in October. Left-back Adebisi is scheduled for a November comeback.