Peterborough United manager backs Manu to make an impact in League One next season
Centre-back Knight is expected to leave Posh this summer even though chairman Darragh MacAnthony has made him two improved contract offers since the end of last season.
Knight is out of contract on June 30 and has reportedly held talks with German Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96 this week.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson expects Knight to leave which could leave Posh with a problem as central defender and England age group captain Ronnie Edwards is also likely to leave London Road.
But Ferguson said: “We will have to strengthen in some areas, that is obvious. Josh and Ronnie could go and Romoney Crichlow is on the transfer list so central defence could become an issue, but I am expecting a big season ahead for Emmanuel Fernandez. He progressed well last season and I’m confident he could make the step up into the first team.
"As always we had targets in mind for the Championship and for League One and unfortunately it’s the latter list we are looking at.”
Fernandez (22) joined Posh from non-league Ramsgate in July 2021. He has started nine games in all competitions, and made 18 appearances in total last season, 10 from the substitutes’ bench, scoring twice including a last-gasp goal against Salford City in an FA Cup tie.
