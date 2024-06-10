Josh Knight. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have made another last-ditch attempt to keep centre-back Josh Knight at the Weston Homes Stadium.

But the club are not confident of keeping a 26 year-old who excelled alongside Ronnie Edwards in an exciting League One campaign.

It has been reported on Tuesday that Knight has been holding talks with German Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96. He had previously been linked with top-flight side German side Werder Bremen. Hannover finished sixth in the second tier last season.

Knight is out of contract at Posh at the end of June and entitled to leave London Road on a free transfer, but the PT can reveal chairman Darragh MacAnthony has offered the former Leicester City player a second new improved deal in recent days. Knight had received a first fresh offer as soon as last season came to an end.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson spoke to the PT today. He said: “Fair play to the chairman as he has been back to Josh and offered him even better terms. We can’t do a lot more, but if I was a betting man I would expect him to leave. I’m not aware of the club keen on him, but I know he has received a very good offer from them. Our chairman responded with making him a very good offer as well.”

The report linking Knight to Hannover suggested the deal would be completed by the end of the week. He has made 169 appearances for Posh, scoring 11 goals.

Posh also expect to lose Edwards in a summer transfer window that officially opens on Friday (June 14).