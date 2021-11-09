Peterborough United made to wait on fate of rivals with points deduction
Posh have been made to wait on the outcome of Derby’s fate over their points deduction, which the club has appealed.
Derby, who currently sit at the foot of the Championship table, with six points, were deducted 12 points in September for entering administration.
Owner Mel Morris cited financial problems brought on by the pandemic for this and launched an appeal against the sanction. This appeal was expected to be heard this week, but the case has now been adjourned and a new date has not yet been set.
An EFL statement said: “The EFL can confirm that the appeal hearing date in respect of the sporting sanction imposed on Derby County for entering administration has been adjourned.”
Derby have drawn five of their last seven matches and would sit in 20th, three points ahead of Posh if the deduction was removed. This appears unlikely though as The Telegraph are reporting that the club are close to dropping the appeal altogether.
Wayne Rooney’s side are still facing a separate points deduction for financial irregularities though. It was first thought that could have been as many as another 12 points, but confidence is growing within the club that the sanction will be capped to just three points.
The club’s administrators say that they are in talks with several serious bidders. Currently, American businessman Chris Kirchner is thought to be the favourite to complete a takeover, he has visited the club several times and met with Wayne Rooney. It has also emerged this week though that former Rangers shareholders Sandy and James Easdale are heading a consortium that is also interested in taking over the club.