Emmanuel Fernandez is back in the Posh starting line-up. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

There was some justifiable moaning, but Peterborough United were second best at Reading on Saturday.

The home side won the League One fixture 3-1 to boost their own play-off chances and stretch an impressive unbeaten run to 11 games. Posh saw their own eight-game run in all competitions without defeat disappear, but without too much damage done to their survival hopes.

Reading deserved their win for controlling most of the game, but they were helped on their way by one appalling piece of officiating and some more Posh carelessness in front of goal with Abraham Odoh missing an open goal just five minutes after Posh had fallen behind. Referee Adam Herczeg’s inexplicable failure to award Posh a penalty for a foul on Ricky-Jade Jones in the second-half came at 2-0 and led to another caution for manager Darren Ferguson. It’s not the first time this referee has done that to Posh and the visitors were so rattled Reading added to their lead minutes later.

Kawe Poku did respond with 25 minutes still to, but Posh failed to take advantage of many promising positions thereafter with only a few scrambles in the home penalty causing any concern. Indeed Jed Steer had to make a couple of decent stops late on, while Reading ‘keeper Joel Pereira had nothing difficult to do.

The hosts dominated the ball in the first-half and were worth their advantage, but Posh had enough good moments on the breakaway to have expected to score themselves.

Reading pressed Posh relentlessly in the opening stages and were rewarded on eight minutes when Manny Fernandez, who was starting his first game since February 11, gave the ball away with a careless pass. There was still plenty for the home team to do, but they did it impressively with several first-time touches before the ball was bundled home from close range, possibly by Reading’s Chem Campbell, but more likely off Posh centre-back Andrew Hughes.

It could have been 2-0 three minutes later when one long pass found Mamadi Camara through on goal, but his attempt to lob Jed Steer ended in failure as the goalkeeper made the save.

Reading dominated the ball, but Posh were a big threat on the counter and should have been level on 13 minutes when Kwame Poku sent Malik Mothersille running down the right wing. His cross was perfect, but Odoh managed to miss the target from three yards.

Other promising positions came and went, ruined by a poor decision or a poor pass with Mothersille, who appeared to change position during the half, attempting to pass to Ricky-Jade Jones when a shot was probably the better option. A deep Jones cross did find Poku whose shot was well defended.

Lewis Wing pulled the strings in midfield for Reading who came closest to scoring again when Harvey Knibbs cross flashed a cross along the six yard line. Centre-back Fernandez was a shock name in the starting line-up. Fernandez was selected for the first time since his second red card of the season at Charlton Athletic on February 11. He replaced Oscar Wallin who is presumed injured.

Tayo Edun’s return to the side at left-back in place of Harley Mills was expected and manager Darren Ferguson kept faith with on-loan Manchester City midfielder Mo Susoho rather than recall club captain Hector Kyprianou. Reading made three enforced changes to their back line after a mini-injury crisis struck the club.

Reading started the second-half as they had the first and Archie Collins and James Dornelly had to make fine tackles to save possible goals before a deep left wing cross was nodded back across goal by Camara for Harvey Knibbs to bundle home on 58 minutes later. Two minutes later Odoh intercepted a sloppy pass and fed Jones who was taken down from behind without winning a penalty from a referee who rewarded every defensive flop in the entire game.

Reading promptly scooted away down the right and crossed for an unmarked Charlie Savage to score. Posh at least responded well with Edun and Ohoh combining to tee up Poku, albeit after a Mothersille miskick, but they couldn’t maintain the momentum once Jones had seen a snapshot from a good position saved. Steer made two fine saves before Hughes headed a Carl Johnston cross wide when there was still time to claim an unlikely point.

But Posh became too frantic in the final stages, although Johnston saw a shot blocked close to goal and Jones slashed wide from a last-gasp corner.

Posh actually ended the game on top of the possession stats which was no consolation at all.

Posh: Jed Steer; James Dornelly(sub Carl Johnston, 68 mins), Tayo Edun, Emmanuel Fernandez (sub Jadel Katongo, 68 mins), Sam Hughes; Archie Collins (sub Hector Kyprianou, 68 mins), Mo Susoho (sub Ryan De Havilland, 72 mins); Malik Mothersille; Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Abraham Odoh (sub Cian Hayes, 68 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Gustav Lindgren.

Reading: Joel Pereira, Kelvin Abrefa, Tivonge Rushesha, Andy Yiadom, Mamadi Camara (sub Josh Wareham, 61 mins), Lewis Wing, Charlie Savage (sub Louie Holzman, 90 mins), Chem Campbell (sub Billy Bodin 90 mins), Michael Stickland, Kevin Ehibhatiomhan (Adrian Akange, 78 mins), Harvey Knibbs (sub Tom Carroll, 90 mins).

Unused subs: Abraham Kanu, Adrian Akange, David Button.

GOALS: Posh – Poku (65 mins).

Reading – Campbell (7 mins), Knibbs (58 mins), Savage (62 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Edun (foul), Odoh (delaying the restart), Hayes (dissent).

Reading – Carroll (foul).

REFEREE: Adam Herczeg 5.

ATTENDANCE: 12,108 (696 Posh).