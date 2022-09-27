Kell Watts (in the air) in action when on loan for Plymouth against Posh in 2020. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh signed the 22 year-old centre-back on loan from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day in the knowledge he was still some weeks away from recovering from summer knee surgery.

The Magpies agreed to keep paying Watts’ wages until he was fit to play and that day now appears to be close.

"Kell has started contact training at Newcastle,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “He could be available for the Burton game and Newcastle could get some match practice into him before then."

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action against Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Watts helped Wigan Athletic to the League One title last season. He is a left-sided defender which has been a problem area for Posh this season, although Dan Butler was scheduled to play 90 minutes of Tuesday’s under 21 game at Barnsley.

Posh wide players Joe Ward and Kwame Poku have not trained fully this week after playing starring roles in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Port Vale at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ward picked up a foot injury late in that game, while Poku reported to work on Monday with a sore calf. Posh finished the Vale game with 10 men as Ward limped off after all substitutes had been used.

"They should both be able to join in fully later this week,” McCann added. “Joe just landed awkwardly. It’s in a similar place to the injury he picked up the other week, but he was running today.

"We definitely haven’t ruled either of them out.”