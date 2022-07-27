Fans have the opportunity ask the current regime any questions they want answered ahead of the start of the new season on Saturday (July 30).
Peterborough United fans forum
- Darragh MacAnthony and Grant McCann will be answering questions
That’s the lot
Some real honest assessments from MacAnthony and McCann there and that’s all the questions for tonight.
Darragh on debt
There is no worry on debt. The club is in good hands. It’s too high for a club for our size.
The plan was 3 or 4 years in the Champ would clear that out.
The value of our squad is 40m, I could bring 16m in right now.
We have assets throughout the squad, I’m not worried about the debt.
There’s a big hole to fill, it’ll be filled. If we go up, we’ll clear the debt if not, we’ll cut out cloth accordingly.
Darragh on Ronnie
Ronnie could play in any Premier League club. They would sign him as a project then see his temprement. He has the temprement to play at the highest level.
I’m astonished a German club hasn’t come in. He can play as high as he wants.
McCann on pre-season
I’ve been really pleased with pre-season. I know we’ve had niggles but nothing serious. I probably know 10 of the 11 for Cheltenham
Will Darragh stay?
The plan was to keep us up and then go last season. I have a terrific wife and kids, they have 2 and 3 left in high school.
I’ve sacrificed a lot and the plan was to invest time in looking at colleges for them.
In the perfect world, I will get us up this year and I will do gone. I will put my heart and soul into this summer.
McCann adds
Nathan in a tremendous pro, we have a great leadership group, Marriott, Thompson, Kent, Ward, but we felt Jonno was the right one. He was delighted when we told him.
Why JCH as captain?
McCann- When you pick a captain, you want someone respected by the players, committed to the club. His performance levels went through the roof when he was made captian, he’s shown dedication over the summer and he can take the responsibilities of being a captain on his shoulders.
He’s a leader and a warrior, when things are not going to planner, he has the calmness to control the rest of the group.
Darragh adds
How many full backs do you want at the club? We have Benji, Tommo, Ward, you can’t just stockpile players, that causes problems.
The league also makes a difference, no disrepsect to League One but it they can perform like that in the Championship, they can do it this year.
Wingers as full backs
McCann- Ward and Burrows
Harrison is very adept at LB, LWB, LW, 8, 10.
Joe can paly RB, RW, it’s something we like; versatility to change if we need to win a game.
Ward will be fine for Saturday
Does Darragh ask Grant the team before a game?
No- I can guess the 11 based on knwoing him but I leave him alone, some might be astonished to hear that but a great artist doesn’t need someone telling them how to paint a picture.