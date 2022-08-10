Posh face the Pilgrims for the first time in four days and have a chance to avenge last year’s first round thrashing at the hands of the same opponents at the same stage last season.
Grant McCann is expected to make changes but the game has come too soon for Kwame Poku and Harvey Cartwright.
Plymouth come into the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat at Fleetwood at the weekend, after opening with an impressive win over newly-relegated Barnsley.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Plymouth vs Posh
Last updated: Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 19:13
- 7:45pm kick off
- Posh looking for first League Cup win in 6 years
It looks like Posh are going with a 4-2-3-1 with Ajidoye, Randall and Jones playing behind Taylor up front.
New faces
Three Posh players are making their first start for the club. David Ajiboye, Joe Taylor and Charlie O’Connell at centre back.
This is the first time young striker Gabe Overton has been named in a senior squad.
Plymouth Argyle
Michael Cooper, Brendan Galloway, James Wilson, Nigel Lonwijk, Jordan Houghton, Joe Edwards, Matt Butcher, Jack Endacott, Niall Ennis, Morgan Whittaker, Luke Jephcott
Subs: Callum Burton, Macaulay Gillesphey, Dan Scarr, Bali Mumba, Finn Azaz, Caleb Roberts, Adam Randell, Danny Mayor, Ryan Hardie
Lucas Bergstrom, Joe Tomlinson, Josh Knight, Charlie O’Connell, Nathan Thompson, Hector Kyprianou, Jeando Fuchs, Joel Randall, David Ajiboye, Ricky-Jade Jones, Joe Taylor
Subs: Will Lakin, Ronnie Edwards, Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows, Joe Ward, Ben Thompson, Gabriel Overton Jack Marriott, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Minute’s applause
Tonight’s game will start with a minute’s applause for Mick Jones.
A title-winning centre back in 1973-74, along with the legendary Chris Turner, who also went onto manage Posh between 1988 and 1989.
Jones was also the assistant manager to Neil Warnock during his time at Plymouth between 1995 to 97.
He then took over the job himself.
In Warnock and Jones’ first season the club was promoted to Division 2.
Team news
Grant McCann is set to make changes to the team tonight, which could be good news for Jeando Fuchs who has travelled to Devon after struggling with a mystery injury in recent weeks.
The game has come too soon for Harvey Cartwright and Kwame Poku though. Cartwright will not be involved tonight but should make the league squad.
Ryan Broom won’t be involved in the squad either, despite impressing at Plymouth last season.
McCann remains determined he is not in his plans. He played for the U21s in midweek.
Match preview
Hoping for better
This competition has not been kind to Posh in the recent years, in fact it could hardly have gone worse.
They have lost in the first round for five straight years- last year to tonight’s opponents 4-0 when there was a league’s difference between the sides.
They have only scored once in that time
The other defeats were 1-0 to Cheltenham, 1-0 to Oxford, 2-0 to QPR and 3-1 to Barnet.
Posh kick off their Carabao Cup journey tonight and if you’re not one of the around 125 hardy souls (that’s one word for them) heading off to Plymouth, then fear not.
We have you covered right here on the PT live blog.