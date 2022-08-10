Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Taylor goes for a header against Morecambe. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh face the Pilgrims for the first time in four days and have a chance to avenge last year’s first round thrashing at the hands of the same opponents at the same stage last season.

Grant McCann is expected to make changes but the game has come too soon for Kwame Poku and Harvey Cartwright.

Plymouth come into the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat at Fleetwood at the weekend, after opening with an impressive win over newly-relegated Barnsley.