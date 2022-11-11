News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh travel to Exeter in League One

Peterborough United travel to St James Park to face Exeter City in League One on Saturday (November 12, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
55 minutes ago
Josh Knight will be hoping to keep his place in the Posh side with Frankie Kent suspended. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league after a disappointing draw against Salford last weekend.

They will are up against an Exeter side who have taken to life in League One well and have ex-Posh man Jevani Brown leading the way with eight goals.

Posh will home to welcome back Joe Ward and Kwame Poku but both will require late fitness tests.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Exeter vs Posh

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off
  • Joe Ward and Kwame Poku racing to be fit
  • Frankie Kent suspended
  • Exeter have scored 28 goals in 17 league matches
  • Ex-Posh man Jevani Brown is Grecian top-scorer
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:54

FT

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:53

It’s nearly over here.

I’m stunned

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:52

90 mins 3-2 Exeter

Brown off for Jonathon Grounds.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:50

Joe Taylor on for Ben Thompson

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:50

3-2

Long ball up, Stansfield takes in down and plays in Brown in the middle of the box. Who smashes in one-on-one.

Unbelievable.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:49

3-2 Exeter

Jevani Brown

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:48

5 added on

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:47

90 mins 2-2

What a blow that goal is, Exeter have offered nothing in this half but are now pouring forward looking for the win.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:45

88 mins 2-2

A very scrappy goal. Exeter swing the ball into the back post, its headed back across. There’s bodies everywhere, Nombe tries three or four times to put it in and eventually manages to scramble it in.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:44

2-2

Bundled in by Nombe.

