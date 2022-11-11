Josh Knight will be hoping to keep his place in the Posh side with Frankie Kent suspended. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league after a disappointing draw against Salford last weekend.

They will are up against an Exeter side who have taken to life in League One well and have ex-Posh man Jevani Brown leading the way with eight goals.

Posh will home to welcome back Joe Ward and Kwame Poku but both will require late fitness tests.