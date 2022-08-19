Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game. Photo: Joe Dent.

No Peterborough United fan needs reminding of the outcome the last time these sides played. So today faces quite a feat to live up to that.

Posh may be boosted by Kwame Poku’s first appearance of the season but the 20-year-old will face a late fitness test.

Lincoln won for the first time this league campaign on Tuesday night after starting with three straight draws and come into the match unbeaten this season.