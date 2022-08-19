Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh thrash Lincoln City 4-0 to stay second in League One
Peterborough United host Lincoln City in League One action this afternoon (August 20, 3pm).
No Peterborough United fan needs reminding of the outcome the last time these sides played. So today faces quite a feat to live up to that.
Posh may be boosted by Kwame Poku’s first appearance of the season but the 20-year-old will face a late fitness test.
Lincoln won for the first time this league campaign on Tuesday night after starting with three straight draws and come into the match unbeaten this season.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh looking to continue perfect home record
- Kwame Poku could be fit to return
- Lincoln unbeaten this season
Lincoln put out of their misery. Fantastic from Posh.
90 mins 4-0 Posh
Posh just keeping the ball. Low shot from Marriott easily saved.
3 added on
90 mins 4-0 Posh
Marriott has his hattrick chance. Long ball over the top, would it be anything else?
Takes a tough bounce for him and the keeper hesitates, he puts it past him but can’t catch up with his touch.
89 mins CHANCE
and Bergstrom is awake, Lincoln spring a surprise on Posh and Kendall gets in behind Knight.
He’s bearing down on Bergstrom before the keeper comes racing off his line to about a third of the way up the pitch to make the sliding tackle.
87 mins 4-0 Posh
You almost want this to just end now, it’s been over as a contest for a long, long time.
84 mins 4-0 Posh
Speculative Tomlinson shot from the riht, well over the bar
83 mins 4-0 Posh
Probably a good change, get some energy back in Posh, they have started to slow after putting so much in early, particularly Marriott.
Posh sub
Final change sees Joe Taylor replace JCH.
80 mins 4-0 Posh
Lincoln keeping the ball for the last few minutes but in really unthreatening areas.