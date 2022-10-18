News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh progress in EFL Trophy despite penalty shootout defeat to Wycombe

Posh go in search of a place in the EFL Trophy knockout rounds against Wycombe Wanderers this evening (October 18).

By Ben Jones
3 minutes ago
Kell Watts makes his Peterborough United debut tonight. Photo: Joe Dent.


Posh need to avoid defeat to secure their place in the knockout rounds. Goal difference would see them through even if Wycombe went on to win a penalty shootout after a draw, so long as Tottenham Under 21s do not win by five goals.

Posh made wholesale changes for the first game of the group against Stevenage but picked a first-choice XI to face Spurs.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Wycombe vs Posh

Key Events

  • 7pm kick-off
  • Posh need to draw to progress
  • Poku and Taylor unlikely to be risked
  • Second meeting between the sides in four days
Show new updates
Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 21:07

Freeman 4-3

Wycombe win it.

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 21:07

Edwards 3-3

Blasts over the bar, wild

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 21:06

Sudden death

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 21:06

Wing 3-3

Hits the crossbar, bounces down but not over the line

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 21:05

Ward 3-3

Smashed onto the bar.

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 21:05

Kaikai 3-3

Rolls it in low, right as Burrows did.

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 21:04

Burrows 3-2

Right into the bottom right

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 21:04

Obita 2-2

Smashes it down the middle

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 21:03

Tomlinson 2-1

Sends the keeper the wrong way.

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022, 21:03

Wakeley 1-1

Saved by Bergstrom. Worse penalty than Watts

Wycombe WanderersTottenham