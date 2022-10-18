Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh progress in EFL Trophy despite penalty shootout defeat to Wycombe
Posh go in search of a place in the EFL Trophy knockout rounds against Wycombe Wanderers this evening (October 18).
Posh need to avoid defeat to secure their place in the knockout rounds. Goal difference would see them through even if Wycombe went on to win a penalty shootout after a draw, so long as Tottenham Under 21s do not win by five goals.
Posh made wholesale changes for the first game of the group against Stevenage but picked a first-choice XI to face Spurs.
Freeman 4-3
Wycombe win it.
Edwards 3-3
Blasts over the bar, wild
Sudden death
Wing 3-3
Hits the crossbar, bounces down but not over the line
Ward 3-3
Smashed onto the bar.
Kaikai 3-3
Rolls it in low, right as Burrows did.
Burrows 3-2
Right into the bottom right
Obita 2-2
Smashes it down the middle
Tomlinson 2-1
Sends the keeper the wrong way.
Wakeley 1-1
Saved by Bergstrom. Worse penalty than Watts