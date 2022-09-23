News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh get back to winning ways with home success over Port Vale

Peterborough United host Port Vale in League One action on Saturday (September 24, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 7:11 pm
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United beats Port Vale's Lewis Cass. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United beats Port Vale's Lewis Cass. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh got back to winning ways in midweek after six straight defeats and are now looking to take that momentum to get their league campaign back on track.

League Two play-off winners Port Vale are in town and they have settled well. They are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and sit 13th in the table, taking 12 points from their opening nine games.

Posh have also taken 12 points from their opening nine and need to kick on after losing their last four in the league.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Port Vale

Last updated: Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:53

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off
  • Dan Butler will not be risked
  • Posh have lost their last 4 league matches
  • Port Vale are unbeaten in their last 5
  • Teams level on points
Show new updates
Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:53

FT

Good win for Posh after 4 straight league defeats.

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:53

90 mins 3-0 Posh

Posh just controlling things as the time ticks down. A couple to go.

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:51

90 mins 3-0 Posh

Marriott fires wide after Harrison heads over.

Likely to be more than 5 as Ward being down started before the board went up. Posh 4-3-2

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:48

5 added on

but Ward limps off. Posh to finish with ten.

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:47

90 mins 3-0 Posh

Ward takes another late tackle. Looks in pain.

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:46

89 mins 3-0 Posh

Decent chance for Vale there. Garrity heads down a ball into the box, Harrison throws out a leg and diverts it wide. Looked a half-hearted effort at what looked like a goos chance.

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:44

86 mins 3-0 Posh

Great chance for EMC to get his first goal for the club. Knight finds Ward, he plays a one-touch cross across the box to Randall. It goes beyond him but EMC arrives at the back post but blasts a diving effort over the bar.

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:43

85 mins 3-0 Posh

It’s getting feisty now, Port Vale with some spicy tackles and Posh returning the favour. Vale know the games is up and appear to be taking out some frustration.

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:39

Posh sub

JCH off for Ephron Mason-Clark

Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:38

81 mins 3-0 Posh

Ward has the bug now, shoots from 35 yards in the middle of the pitch. Just over.

Port ValeLeague OneLeague Two