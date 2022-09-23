Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh get back to winning ways with home success over Port Vale
Peterborough United host Port Vale in League One action on Saturday (September 24, 3pm).
Posh got back to winning ways in midweek after six straight defeats and are now looking to take that momentum to get their league campaign back on track.
League Two play-off winners Port Vale are in town and they have settled well. They are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and sit 13th in the table, taking 12 points from their opening nine games.
Posh have also taken 12 points from their opening nine and need to kick on after losing their last four in the league.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Port Vale
Last updated: Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:53
- 3pm kick-off
- Dan Butler will not be risked
- Posh have lost their last 4 league matches
- Port Vale are unbeaten in their last 5
- Teams level on points
Good win for Posh after 4 straight league defeats.
90 mins 3-0 Posh
Posh just controlling things as the time ticks down. A couple to go.
90 mins 3-0 Posh
Marriott fires wide after Harrison heads over.
Likely to be more than 5 as Ward being down started before the board went up. Posh 4-3-2
5 added on
but Ward limps off. Posh to finish with ten.
90 mins 3-0 Posh
Ward takes another late tackle. Looks in pain.
89 mins 3-0 Posh
Decent chance for Vale there. Garrity heads down a ball into the box, Harrison throws out a leg and diverts it wide. Looked a half-hearted effort at what looked like a goos chance.
86 mins 3-0 Posh
Great chance for EMC to get his first goal for the club. Knight finds Ward, he plays a one-touch cross across the box to Randall. It goes beyond him but EMC arrives at the back post but blasts a diving effort over the bar.
85 mins 3-0 Posh
It’s getting feisty now, Port Vale with some spicy tackles and Posh returning the favour. Vale know the games is up and appear to be taking out some frustration.
JCH off for Ephron Mason-Clark
81 mins 3-0 Posh
Ward has the bug now, shoots from 35 yards in the middle of the pitch. Just over.