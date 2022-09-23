Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United beats Port Vale's Lewis Cass. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh got back to winning ways in midweek after six straight defeats and are now looking to take that momentum to get their league campaign back on track.

League Two play-off winners Port Vale are in town and they have settled well. They are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and sit 13th in the table, taking 12 points from their opening nine games.

Posh have also taken 12 points from their opening nine and need to kick on after losing their last four in the league.