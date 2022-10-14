News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh fall to abject defeat at Wycombe in League One

Peterborough United travel to face Wycombe Wanderers in League One action on Saturday (October 15).

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United scores the opening goal. Photo: Joe Dent.
The sides meet for the first time since the animosity between the fanbases when Wycombe voted themselves into the play-offs when Covid first struck.

Wycombe lost last season’s play-off final and have made a slow start this campaign and sit in 17th but they did win last time out at Oxford.

Posh will be without Kwame Poku, who is still struggling with an injury.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Wycombe vs Posh

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off
  • Posh sit 4th, Wycombe 17th
  • Kwame Poku out injured
Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:56

FT

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:56

90 mins 3-1

Ball headed out from the corner, Bergstrom was up. Fuchs has it but instead of putting it back in, he gets caught out, Wycombe break towards an empty net. McCarty squares it from the left to Mehmeti for an easy finish,

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:54

3-1 Wycombe

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:54

Burrows tries a low effort from 30 yards, on target atl teast. Saved for a corner.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:52

90 mins 2-1 Wycombe

Posh long throw easily headed out, Wycombe break. Mehmeti blasts over from the edge of the box.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:50

4 added on

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:50

89 mins 2-1 Wycombe

Posh have woken up, Marriott plays Burrows in to the right of the box. He hits it with power but its across the keeper and at the perfect height. He catches it.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:49

89 mins 2-1 Wycombe

Marriott cynically fouled. Ball put into the box, Kent looked like he was fouled. JCH gets free at the back post and guides the ball back across the box but noone there to turn it in.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:47

86 mins 2-1 Wycombe

Shot from Mehmeti well blocked on the edge of the box. Posh just giving the ball away whenever they get it back.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:45

Stryjek down. Don’t expect him up for the next 10 minutes.

