Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United in action with Victor Adeboyejo (right) of Burton Albion earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Mirror made the link and claimed Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United were also considering a move for the 24 year-old during the January transfer window.

Adeboyejo scored one of his 11 League One goals for Burton this season in a 1-1 draw at Posh in October. The Brewers signed the Nigerian on a free transfer from Barnsley in the summer.

It wasn’t thought Posh were in the market for new strikers, but a change of management could prompt a change in direction. Much will probably depend on whether or not experienced forward Jack Marriott stays at London Road.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has so far signed goalkeeper Will Norris on loan from Burnley since returning to the club last week.

Posh are refusing to comment on speculation during this transfer window.

Elsewhere automatic promotion contenders Ipswich Town delivered a huge statement of intent by confirming the arrival of forward Nathan Broadhead from Everton for a seven-figure fee.

The Tractor Boys, who are third, seven points off top spot, also signed Leicester City forward George Hirst on loan over the weekend.

Also in League One Bolton completed the on-loan signing of Southampton striker Dan Nlundulu. Nlundulu scored four League One goals on loan at Cheltenham in the first half of this season.