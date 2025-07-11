Peterborough United linked with a move for a National League midfielder

Oli Coker playing at Wembley. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images.

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for Southend United midfielder Oli Coker.

Earlier this week the Southend Echo reported a League One club had a bid for the highly-rated 22 year-old rejected and it’s understood that club was Posh.

Coker had made 74 appearances for his sole professional club and has scored 12 goals. He came on as a substitute in the National League Play-Off Final at Wembley last season which Southend lost to Oldham.

Coker, who came through the Southend youth team ranks, is under contract at Roots Hall until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Posh could require another central midfielder, especially if Archie Collins leaves. Collins is about to start the final year of his Posh contract and will be placed on the transfer list if he refuses to commit to an extension.