Peterborough United legend back among the goals, a couple of long range screamers by old boys and is Jack Taylor wasting his time at the Tractor Boys?
The superstar has made a playing comeback at the age of 38 for his local step six club and they’ve won both matches since his arrival. Yesterday Boyd scored the first goal in a 4-0 win over Cheadle Town which moved Wythenshawe up to third.
In League One yesterday former Posh skipper Oliver Norburn scored a screamer as play-off hopefuls Blackpool beat Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road. It was his first goal for ‘the Seasiders.’
Kieran Sadlier was another old boy on target, but his goal for out-of-form Wycombe couldn’t bring about an end to a dismal run from the collapsing Chairboys. Port Vale’s last-gasp equaliser made it 10 games without a win.
In League Two ex-Posh full-back Joe Tomlinson scored from distance as MK Dons won 3-1 at Morecambe, while former youth team striker Josh Davison scored in AFC Wimbledon’s 2-1 win at Crawley. Both Dons are in the play-off mix.
Matthew Etherington claimed his first League Two win as Colchester United manager on Friday night and Joe Taylor was on target in the 2-1 success over struggling Salford.
One of the stars of the last Posh season Jack Taylor didn’t leave the substitutes’ bench as Ipswich Town lost their big Championship match 4-0 at Leeds United yesterday. The 25 year-old midfielder has started four league games for the Tractor Boys.