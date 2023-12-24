Peterborough United legend George Boyd has claimed his first goal for new club Wythenshawe Town FC.

The superstar has made a playing comeback at the age of 38 for his local step six club and they’ve won both matches since his arrival. Yesterday Boyd scored the first goal in a 4-0 win over Cheadle Town which moved Wythenshawe up to third.

In League One yesterday former Posh skipper Oliver Norburn scored a screamer as play-off hopefuls Blackpool beat Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road. It was his first goal for ‘the Seasiders.’

Kieran Sadlier was another old boy on target, but his goal for out-of-form Wycombe couldn’t bring about an end to a dismal run from the collapsing Chairboys. Port Vale’s last-gasp equaliser made it 10 games without a win.

In League Two ex-Posh full-back Joe Tomlinson scored from distance as MK Dons won 3-1 at Morecambe, while former youth team striker Josh Davison scored in AFC Wimbledon’s 2-1 win at Crawley. Both Dons are in the play-off mix.

Matthew Etherington claimed his first League Two win as Colchester United manager on Friday night and Joe Taylor was on target in the 2-1 success over struggling Salford.