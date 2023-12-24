News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United legend back among the goals, a couple of long range screamers by old boys and is Jack Taylor wasting his time at the Tractor Boys?

Peterborough United legend George Boyd has claimed his first goal for new club Wythenshawe Town FC.
By Alan Swann
Published 24th Dec 2023, 07:38 GMT
The superstar has made a playing comeback at the age of 38 for his local step six club and they’ve won both matches since his arrival. Yesterday Boyd scored the first goal in a 4-0 win over Cheadle Town which moved Wythenshawe up to third.

Boyd’s new club

In League One yesterday former Posh skipper Oliver Norburn scored a screamer as play-off hopefuls Blackpool beat Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road. It was his first goal for ‘the Seasiders.’

Kieran Sadlier was another old boy on target, but his goal for out-of-form Wycombe couldn’t bring about an end to a dismal run from the collapsing Chairboys. Port Vale’s last-gasp equaliser made it 10 games without a win.

In League Two ex-Posh full-back Joe Tomlinson scored from distance as MK Dons won 3-1 at Morecambe, while former youth team striker Josh Davison scored in AFC Wimbledon’s 2-1 win at Crawley. Both Dons are in the play-off mix.

Matthew Etherington claimed his first League Two win as Colchester United manager on Friday night and Joe Taylor was on target in the 2-1 success over struggling Salford.

One of the stars of the last Posh season Jack Taylor didn’t leave the substitutes’ bench as Ipswich Town lost their big Championship match 4-0 at Leeds United yesterday. The 25 year-old midfielder has started four league games for the Tractor Boys.

