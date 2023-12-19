Bona fide Peterborough United legend George Boyd is making a playing comeback at the age of 38.

George Boyd in his Posh playing days. Photo: Ben Davis.

Boyd has signed for his local non-league club Wythenshawe Town who play in the North West Counties League.

The Manchester-based team are currently sixth in the Premier Division ahead of a home game with Burscough on Tuesday night when it’s hoped Boyd will make his debut.

Boyd played 322 times – in two spells – for Posh scoring 76 goals after arriving at London Road from Stevenage in January, 2007 for a then non-league record fee of £265,000.

He went on to play for Nottingham Forest, Hull, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday and Salford before retiring from the professional game in July 2021. He played in the Premier League for Hull and Burnley, scoring a famous winning goal against Manchester City for the latter.

Now his potential opponents include AFC Liverpool, Ramsbottom United and Glossop North End for a team who play at step five in the English League system, one level below Spalding United.