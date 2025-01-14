Peterborough United launch process to change the club's crest by 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United’s current crest has been in use since 2008.

Staff at Peterborough United have launched a new process, which could see the club’s crest changed.

The new process has been described as a ‘brand evolution,’ which the club said will see them look to develop a new crest, a new font and a number of ‘sub brands.’

The club has said that these elements would bring them “up to date with the leading football clubs in the country.”

Peterborough United's current badge. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

A club statement added: “Whilst the current brand has served us well, we believe there is room for improvement, and we would like to start this brand identity development process by getting supporters insight and input on the current design of our crest.

"The brand evolution project announced is not simply a crest re-design, we are looking to ensure that our brand matches the goals of the football club, the ethos of the football club and represents the incredible history of the football club. We are also looking to ensure that our brand, presented either digitally or more traditionally, is both effective and iconic as well as being one of the best in the EFL.”

Fans have been asked to give their feedback on the new plans via a 14-question survey which asks which symbols best represent the club and the local community, whether you prefer modern crests such as Juventus, Norwich and Salford or traditional crests such as Coventry, Port Vale and Accrington Stanley as well as what you most like about the current badge.

The survey can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScDQxsbbNB1U_llIMzgzofB2I6jQeSmYsSvc0H3kAt54c4TYQ/viewform.

A timetable for the project has been released:

January 2025 – Research and Listening Phase February 2025 – May 2025 – Design Creation Phase May 2025 – September 2025 – Review and Feedback Phase October 2025 – Launch Phase July 2026 – Rollout Phase

A number of events have also been planned to give fans the opportunity to meet with the club and branding partners.

These are:

January 18- Opportunity for supporters to meet branding partners and discuss the project in the Fanzone at the home fixture against Leyton Orient.

January 20- Meetings to be held with the leads of all our accredited supporters’ groups, PISA, Forever Posh and the Posh Supporters Trust.

January 21- Opportunity for supporters to meet branding partners and discuss the project in the Fanzone at at the home fixture against Exeter City.

January 22- Branding partners will meet with various people from the club including club historians and other notable supporters.

January 24- Fans Forum, which will be ticketed, for supporters to learn more about the project and offer their feedback.

January 25- Branding partners will attend the away fixture with Lincoln City and meet with fans pre-match.

The club has also released an explanation as to why they have started the process.

Why?

“As we look to improve all areas of our football club, both on and off the pitch, we have seen numerous football clubs across England and Europe benefit from a well-executed rebrand, and we feel that this is the right time for us to progress the club's image and craft an identity that is unique to our beloved club, and made with modern day best practices in mind as well as being in line with our goals and objectives.

Digitalisation / Mobile first

"The club is progressive and believes a digital first/mobile first ethos is correct for our identity moving forward. Our current crest was designed around 20 years ago, before the mass adoption of digital media and new technologies; our identity must be more practical and function at its best in digital media.”

Suitability to attract new audiences

Our identity should represent all our audiences, both new and old, as we move forward, we want a brand that aligns with our existing supporter base whilst also being attractive to new audiences and demographics. We want to create an identity to inspire the next generation of football fans in the local area. A new identity designed for the times we live in and the technologies and experiences we are exposed to can inspire and excite new generations of football fans.”

Alignment with Club goals and ethos

"Under the guidance of our new CEO the Club has developed a modern club mission, and we are working hard to become inclusive to all. Our brand needs to reflect we are a progressive, inclusive and dynamic football club matching both the ambitions on and off the pitch that we all strive to achieve.”

More ways to represent us

"With the expansion of our new Club Store, we want to offer our fans more ways of representing Peterborough United and have a wider range of merchandise and fan wear. The new identity will be designed to thrive not just on the football club's kits, but also on leisurewear items.”