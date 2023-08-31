19-year-old Sturge has been described as an ‘attacking-minded left-back’ and is another England Under-18 international to join the Posh squad.

The move almost certainly means that Posh will not be re-signing former loanee Nathanael Ogbeta from Swansea.

In the 2021/22 season, Sturge- who is formerly of Brighton- made 16 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League, while also featuring in three Premier League 2 games during his time with the Seagulls. T

Zak Sturge has signed for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

he 2022/23 season saw him become a more versatile player as he was required to play centre-back in a back four on several occasions.

He featured 24 times for the under 21s and also featured for the Blues against Posh in the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Manager Darren Ferguson said: “We have managed to get Jadel and now Zak into the building, two quality loan signings. When you make a loan signing, it has to be the quality that we are after and fit into the age of what we are trying to do.

“He is athletic, quick and anyone who watched the game last season between Posh and Chelsea would have seen the quality he brings.

He can play left back, left-wing back and a left-sided centre back in a three and fits into what I am wanting to do in terms of different formations, he has that flexibility.

"He is a lovely lad, and he adds real pace to that side of the pitch so he is a signing that really excites me and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Sturge added: “I have done my research on the club; I know that their philosophy is what I am used to, and I feel it is the right club for me.

" I feel it is also the right time for me to come and play men’s football. The manager has a brilliant record of working with young players and that was another real appeal.