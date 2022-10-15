Ivan Toney makes it 4-0 to Posh against Wycombe in January, 2020. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That campaign was ended early because of the Covid pandemic and a points-per-game formula was used to determine final positions in League One.

The season halted with Posh in great form and facing a simple-looking run-in over their final 11 matches.

Wycombe on the other hand had started to struggle and had played two more matches at home than away, but points-per-game lifted them into the play-off places at the expense of Posh.

Posh had thumped Wycombe 4-0 at London Road two months earlier.

Wycombe ended up winning the play-offs and playing a single season at Championship level before relegation.The points-per-game ruling irritated Posh officials, players, fans as well as local media pundits, and the row has rumbled on ever since in some quarters. Posh play Wycombe for the first time since the 2019-20 season this afternoon (Saturday).

But McCann, who wasn’t at Posh that season, said: “No-one in our camp has mentioned it all. What happened is well in the past and won’t affect the future at all. It’s a different management team and many different players.