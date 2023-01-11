Nathan Thompson in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed Thompson (32) had expressed a desire to quit Posh, but that new boss Darren Ferguson is keen to keep one of his 2020-21 promotion heroes at the the club.

Thompson’s form has been sketchy by his own high standards this season and he has missed recent games because of a family issue. It’s understood he’s under contract until the end of the current campaign, but with an option of a further year.

Jack Taylor in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

MacAnthony also revealed new signing Will Norris and on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom will be the club’s two main goalkeepers for the rest of the campaign with Will Blackmore likely to be sent out on loan and Harvey Cartwright expected to be sent back to Hull City.

Bergstrom, who made his full international debut for Finland this week, and Cartwright were signed on season-long loans in the summer.

MacAnthony also commented on multiple bids for Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor and on a second attempt to sign a player wanted by Ferguson.

“We had a really good meeting about the squad over the weekend,” MacAnthony stated. “Originally players like Nathan Thompson were looking to leave under the previous managerial regime. Darren wants him to stay. He likes him. He likes his experience and leadership around the dressing room and the training ground so talks are ongoing with Nathan.

"We’ve had multiple bids for Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor. We’ve held off on Marriott to see where he stands with the new manager and the bids for Taylor are miles off the valuation we have for him. We don’t give our players away. Taylor is one of the best central midfielders in League One and we’ve spent the best part of a million on him now.

"No-one is leaving until the manager has assessed his squad, although we are talking with Hull City about sending Harvey Cartwright back. He’s barely played for us because of a recurring injury problem and now we’ve signed a goalkeeper there seems little point in keeping him as he’s not likely to play.

"He’s a young goalkeeper who needs games to develop, but he’s just been unlucky with us. Will Blackmore came in and did really well for us, but potentially he needs to go out and get a batch of games to keep his confidence up.

"Lucas has had a rocky month, but that happens with young players. Will Norris will be good for him.

“As for signings Darren is keen on one specific player and position. We’re trying to sign a player we chased before who went to a different club. We’re talking to his club, but it could come down to whether or not the player wants to come. January is a difficult time to sign players.

"We will do one or two things, but only if they make us stronger and better.”

MacAnthony disclosed he was scouting at a game on Tuesday and will take in another game on Saturday.

