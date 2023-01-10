Lucas Bergstrom springs into action against Salford City in the FA Cup. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Posh loanee started and played 90 minutes in his country’s 2-0 friendly defeat against neighbours Sweden on Monday night (January 9).

The match was played in the Algarve and represented the first time Bergstrom had been in a senior squad for his country, after a picking up a handful of youth caps.

The 20-year-old was beaten by a shot from range down to his right and a by a one-on-one, where he came rushing out of his goal, by former Sunderland and Swansea forward Joel Asoro.

Bergstrom could add to his tally of caps on Thursday (January 12) when Finland face Estonia in Albufeira.

Bergstrom is unlikely to have had much of a chance to meet new boss Posh boss Darren Ferguson, who has brought 29-year-old keeper Will Norris to the club while Bergstrom has been away.

Bergstrom is likely to arrive back just before Posh face Port Vale in League One on Monday night (January 16).

