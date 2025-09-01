Thomas O'Connor (right) (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images).

Peterborough United have signed a triple-promotion winner on a season-long loan.

Left-sided central defender Thomas O’Connor was part of the Wrexham side that won promotions from the National League through to the Championship in successive seasons.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has however rejected claims his club are interested in Ipswich Town centre-back Elkan Baggott.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: "Tom has three promotions on the bounce with Wrexham, which tells me everything I need to know about him. He is a left-sided centre half, and can play in a back three or a four.

"He can also play in midfield, has a lovely left-foot and is a proper winner. I couldn't turn it down when I knew he was available. He really wanted to come to us, which again, given where we are in the table, shows that we can still attract good players."

O’Connor is out of favour at Wrexham after helping them to promotion from League One last season when he made 35 appearances. He can also play in midfield.

O’Connor is 26. He came through the ranks at Southampton and has also played for Gillingham and Burton Albion. He is a former team-mate of Posh skipper Sam Hughes at ‘The Brewers.’ He has represented Republic of Ireland at Under 19 and Under 21 level.