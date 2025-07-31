Peterborough United have signed a goalkeeper to replace injury victim Alex Bass

Vicente Reyes. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Peterborough United have acted quickly to replace injured goalkeeper Alex Bass.

Summer signing Bass has been ruled out for six weeks because of a foot injury sustained in the pre-season friendly at MK Dons.

Posh have now signed Vicente Reyes on loan until January from Norwich City. The 21 year-old Chilean made his first four appearances for ‘The Canaries’ at the back end of the last Championship season after starting the season loan at Cambridge United. Reyes was in the Cambridge goal when Posh beat them 6-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium in November.

With Will Blackmore not back on the grass and Nick Bilokapic remaining on the transfer list, manager Darren Ferguson moved quickly to bolster his ranks.

New Posh loan goalkeeper Vicente Reyes. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Fwrguson said: "Will is not far away fitness wise, but unfortunately has suffered a bad bout of Covid. He was due to be back on the grass on Monday, but obviously hasn't been in.

"With regards to Alex, there were three outcomes, short-term, mid-term and long-term. The diagnosis is mid-term, which is obviously disappointing for us all including him, but the consultant said it could have been worse.

"We moved quickly to bring in Vicente. When I sat down with Richard (Taylor) to discuss goalkeepers, it was a short list because we had clear requirements of what we were looking for and the fact that Vicente has played games at this level was important.

"He also played three or four games at the back end of the season for Norwich City in the Championship and fits in with what we look for in a goalkeeper. He is fit and raring to go.”

Reyes, who trained with his new team-mates on Thursday, said: "I am pleased to be here and can't wait to get started. It has happened quite quickly. I heard about the interest yesterday and obviously I wanted to get it done as it is a good opportunity for me.

"Norwich play in a similar style to Posh, so that will obviously help me settle in. I am excited about what is to come.”

