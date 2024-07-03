"I want to try and excite the fans. I like to run with the ball and try and create and score goals.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United have signed forward Cian Hayes from League Two side Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

Hayes (21) is a winger who has won Under 19 caps for the Republic of Ireland. He has signed a three year contract and will travel with the first-team squad for a pre-season training camp in Spain on Sunday.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson told the club website: “Cian is a player we have had our eye on for a little while, but it actually happened quite quickly in terms of getting it over the line with Fleetwood. He is a left-footed player that can play on the right, but to be honest, he can play in any of those positions at the top end of the pitch.

"He has a lot of potential and is very similar to the players we have already signed in the summer in terms of the development we feel they can undertake with us. Cian was incredibly enthusiastic to join. We were looking at different types of wingers to add to the group and he can bring different things to the mix. He actually came on for Fleetwood against us before joining Rochdale and he has obviously had a really good season with them."

Cian Hayes (right) in action for Fleetwood. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images).

Hayes came through the ranks at Fleetwood and turned professional in 2019, but has started just 35 games as well as racking up 51 substitute appearances for a club relegated from League One at the end of last season. He scored three goals for Fleetwood, one in a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town in December, 2022.

Hayes was sent on loan to Rochdale of the National League last season and scored seven goals in 24 appearances.

Hayes said: “When I heard about the interest, it was obviously something I wanted to make happen. I am absolutely buzzing to be here.

"I sat down with the manager and he showed me what he expects from me and I just can't wait to get started. This club has a wonderful history of developing players, hopefully I can grasp the opportunity I have been given.