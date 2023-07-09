Matt Taylor, the current manager of second tier side Rotherham United, oversaw the early career of Collins at Exeter City and wanted him to join the Millers this summer.

But Taylor claimed Rotherham lacked the financial firepower to make it happen and Collins joined Posh instead for an undisclosed six figure fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collins was out of contract, but could command a fee because he is under 24, a product of the Exeter City Academy and The Grecians had offered him a new deal.

Archie Collins playing for Posh at Stamford AFC. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser: “In terms of where we are financially we couldn't quite get to what was needed to get that deal over the line.

“I watched Archie grow up from a young age and he's a player I admire. I'd have liked to have seen him go to a Championship club because that's where I feel his level is.”

Collins made his first appearance in a Posh shirt in a 7-1 friendly win at Stamford AFC on Saturday.