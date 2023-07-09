News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United have signed a Championship standard midfielder

A former boss of new Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins believes the 23 year-old should have joined a Championship club.
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 16:51 BST

Matt Taylor, the current manager of second tier side Rotherham United, oversaw the early career of Collins at Exeter City and wanted him to join the Millers this summer.

But Taylor claimed Rotherham lacked the financial firepower to make it happen and Collins joined Posh instead for an undisclosed six figure fee.

Collins was out of contract, but could command a fee because he is under 24, a product of the Exeter City Academy and The Grecians had offered him a new deal.

Archie Collins playing for Posh at Stamford AFC. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Archie Collins playing for Posh at Stamford AFC. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Archie Collins playing for Posh at Stamford AFC. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser: “In terms of where we are financially we couldn't quite get to what was needed to get that deal over the line.

“I watched Archie grow up from a young age and he's a player I admire. I'd have liked to have seen him go to a Championship club because that's where I feel his level is.”

Collins made his first appearance in a Posh shirt in a 7-1 friendly win at Stamford AFC on Saturday.

He made 220 appearances for Exeter City, scoring 14 goals.

Stamford 1, Posh 7

