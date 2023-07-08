Darren Ferguson’s men put out two different line-ups in each 45 minutes as they eased to a 7-1 victory over Southern Premier League Central (step 3) Stamford in their opening pre-season outing.

David Ajiboye’s pace, crossing ability and eventual emphatic finish caught the eye in the first half before Kabongo Tshimanga stepped up in the second half and smashed in a 12-minute hat-trick albeit he also missed a penalty.

To be fair to Graham Drury’s side, they put up a good showing in the first half with their strongest line-up and were good value for the 1-1 scoreline after 40 minutes before eventually going in 3-1 behind at the break before Posh took control against a weaker side in the second.

Ricky-Jade Jones and David Ajiboye celebrate the former's goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh set up in the first half with a familiar 4-2-3-1 shape but with a youthful line-up, with Emmanuel Fernandez, Charlie O’Connell, David Ajiboye, Ricky-Jade Jones and Joel Randall all given the chance to impress. Archie Collins also made his Posh bow.

In the second half, Romoney Crichlow and Ryan De Havilland got their chances as Posh stuck to their shape but with Joe Tomlinson and Josh Knight at full-back, with Harry Thomas completing the backline. Regulars Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark led the line along with Kai Corbett and Tshimanga.

Randall came the closest to scoring before Posh eventually did, poking just wide one-on-one after a lovely through pass from Ajiboye after 21 minutes.

Just two minutes later, a wild shoulder charge from Joe Burgess sent Clarke-Harris tumbling just inside the box. The captain stepped up himself, sent the keeper the wrong way and got back amongst the goals.

Stamford could have led the game though when Rob Morgan just failed to sort his feet out at the near post after Blackmore spilled a Tre Charles cross so the warning signs were there before Jack Duffy levelled the game just before the half-hour mark from Lee Shaw’s low cross.

That seemed to wake Posh as they then hit two late goals, Ajiboye first played in Jones to slide home just inside the box before blasting the third into the roof of the net with the final kick of the half.

That continued on into the second as Tshimanga took just eight minutes to score with a sharp first touch, turn and finish across the keeper in the box. His second came seven minutes later when Poku was tripped in the box and he also sent replacement keeper Ben Whiting the wrong way and his third came five minutes on when he tapped in Knight’s cross from close-range.

Poku added further gloss after he turned in Mason-Clark’s cross after 67 minutes and that was the end of the scoring.

Tshimanga wasted the best chance to make it eight when he saw Posh’s third spot-kick of the day saved by Whiting after a long delay with Mason-Clark- who he was adjudged to have brought down in the closing stages- got treatment. The Posh man was fine to continue.

Posh now continue their pre-season at St George’s Park where they will play two behind-closed-doors games against strong opposition.

Stamford: Dan Wallis (Ben Whiting 45), Joe Burgess (Isaac Currie 45), Connor Bartle (Michael Armstrong 45), Harry Vince (Jon Challinor 45), Ashton Offler (Michael Frew 45), James Blunden, Tre Charles (Jenson Cooper 45) , Rob Morgan (Billy Bennett 45) , Lee Shaw, Ollie Brown-Hill, Jack Duffy (Bradley Munns 45)

Posh first half: Will Blackmore, Harrison Burrows, Frankie Kent, Emmanuel Fernandez, Charlie O’Connell’ Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Posh second half: Trialist, Josh Knight, Harry Thomas, Romoney Crichlow, Joe Tomlinson, Jeando Fuchs, Ryan De Havilland, Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Kai Corbett, Kabongo Tshimanga

Not used: Tyler Winters, Luke Gilbert

Goals: Stamford: Duffy (28)