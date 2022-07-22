Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “We’ve been turning bids down, left, right and centre all summer, but there has been no attempt to cash in by the owners because they and the manager are on the same page. They want promotion above all else this season.
"Of course ridiculous offers could work, but there has been no sign of that sort of bid so I fully expect us to start the season with the squad currently in the building.
"We have good players here who have attracted sizeable bids, some of more than a million pounds, but none have interested us.
“We do tell the players when someone comes in for them and the bid has been rejected and to be honest all of them understand what’s going on. The players are also fully committed to us getting to the Championship.”
1. SAMMIE SZMODICS
It caused a few raised eyebrows this week when the PT revealed Posh had rejected three million-pound plus bids from Championship side Blackburn Rovers this summer. After all Szmodics had failed to make an impact in the Championship with Posh. Other clubs are known to have bid for Szmodics recently, including League One Oxford United in January, but they are not thought to have been back in for the industrious forward.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. JOE WARD
In June, Posh director of football Barry Fry said a Championship club had made a bid for this fleet-footed winger, but he'd changed tack when he spoke to the PT this week to say that League One clubs had been in for the 26 year-old. All enquiries have been rebuffed. No names were given, but Oxford United are believed to in the market for a wide player.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. HARRISON BURROWS
One of the most eye-catching Posh stories of the summer was an apparent £5 million bid from a Premier League club for a gifted 20 year-old graduate of the club's Acadmey. As always the devil was in the detail as only a modest portion of that fee was offered up front with ambitious add ons taking an eventual deal into the millions. The unnamed club wanted to take Burrows and play him in their under 23 side, an unsatisfactory situation for Posh and the player. Burrows made 37 Championship appearances for Posh last season and contributed three goals and seven assists, despite playing out-of-position for a relegated team.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS
Sunderland, Rangers and Watford are among the clubs to have been linked to the new Posh skipper in 2022. The Hornets most recently, although Barry Fry insists no bids have been forthcoming from the Championship side. There have been other enquiries, but none to tempt a Posh ownership who are determined to keep what they believe is a promotion-winning squad together.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com