3. HARRISON BURROWS

One of the most eye-catching Posh stories of the summer was an apparent £5 million bid from a Premier League club for a gifted 20 year-old graduate of the club's Acadmey. As always the devil was in the detail as only a modest portion of that fee was offered up front with ambitious add ons taking an eventual deal into the millions. The unnamed club wanted to take Burrows and play him in their under 23 side, an unsatisfactory situation for Posh and the player. Burrows made 37 Championship appearances for Posh last season and contributed three goals and seven assists, despite playing out-of-position for a relegated team.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com