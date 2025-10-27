Peterborough United have confirmed further departures from London Road

KIeran Scarff.

Peterborough United have confirmed the departures of management staff Kevin Russell and Kieran Scarff.

The PT revealed their sackings alongside that of first-team boss Darren Ferguson on Sunday.

But there is no news yet of a replacement for Ferguson. The PT has been told former Notts County and Swansea City boss Luke Williams had been lined up for the job and national media outlets have picked up the story and stated ‘advanced’ talks are ongoing.

A club statement issued on Monday morning said: “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Kieran for his outstanding contribution to the club across his 13 years of service, during which time he has made a lasting impact at many levels.

‘Kieran played a key role in taking our Academy to Category 2 status for the first time in the club’s history and was instrumental in developing the strong relationship between the club and Nene Park Academy, which led to the acquisition of the lease and the development of our training ground.

‘Kieran has also had a huge influence on the growth and success of some of the club’s most talented homegrown and Academy players, including Leo Da Silva Lopes, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards and Ricky- Jade Jones. Kieran was part of the back-to-back Football League Trophy trophy-winning campaigns with the first team as well as helping the club reach two play-off campaigns.

‘We also thank Kevin for his professionalism and dedication during his time with the club, continuing the high standards he set during his previous spell with Peterborough United. Everyone at Peterborough United wishes both Kieran and Kevin every success in their future careers.

Russell was part of Ferguson’s great success at Posh in the early days of his management career. He only returned to Posh in the summer.