Red-hot favourite for the Peterborough United manager's job has emerged

Luke Williams. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images).

Luke Williams has emerged as the red hot favourite to become the next manager of Peterborough United – and the new man could be unveiled on Monday.

The PT understands backroom staff members Kevin Russell and Kieran Scarff have left Posh alongside Darren Ferguson whose sacking as manager was announced on Saturday evening.

This suggest a speedy appointment is likely as the players are back in for training tomorrow. The new boss is expected to bring his own staff with him.

Williams was named as favourite to replace Ferguson in the first betting market on the vacancy on Sunday morning. It’s known Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been an admirer of the 43 year-old since he took Notts County back into the Football League in the 2022-23 season.

It was Williams’ first season as manager and County accumulated 107 points, only for Wrexham win the title with 111 points. County had to get up through the play-offs which they did by beating Chesterfield on penalties in the final at Wembley after a 2-2 draw. County scored 117 goals in 46 league games and their stylish brand of football was noted by many higher level clubs.

London-born Williams was poached to manage Championship side Swansea in January 2024, having previously worked at the Welsh club as an assistant coach to manager Russell Martin. He left the club in February 2025 after overseeing seven defeats in nine matches.

Williams had also worked for Martin at MK Dons. Williams has also worked for Bristol City, Leyton Orient, Brighton, West Ham United and Swindon Town in an extensive coaching career. He never played professionally because of injury.

Posh have yet to comment on any managerial speculation. It’s likely they had a succession plan in place as speculation about Ferguson’s future had been rife in recent weeks.

League One lost another manager on Sunday as Reading dismissed Noel Hunt following a 1-1 home draw with Doncaster Rovers the day before. Reading are currently 19th in League One, two points above the relegation zone.