The chairman’s language was a little more colourful than that in a interview with the Posh + service, but he has been impressed with the single-minded professionalism of McCann and his coaching team.

“I can smell the professionalism now,” MacAnthony stated. “We have a management team now that doesn’t care about star players as such, they care about hard work and a work ethic.

"Grant McCann has gone away from our club and grown up. The man I appointed as our under 15 manager, then our assistant manager and then a manager that I fired has evolved into a very impressive character.

"He’s more demanding of me and the players. He’s more sure about himself. I know that by the demands he keeps placing on me. Not players, but extra backroom staff and the little things that he believes will make a difference.

"You either fit in or go away now. It doesn’t matter if you are Cristiano Ronaldo or a youth team player, this manager will not put up with any nonsense. No-one will mess this staff around. I like and respect that.

"We have nine months to get back into the Championship and everyone has to buy into that. There’s obviously a hangover after relegation, but the best way to get over it is to work really hard and make it a short stay in League One. I got over it quickly as I could see it coming and I knew I had to start supporting the staff for the next season.

"I’ve never seen a group of players looking so fit and strong at this stage of the season. They could play a league game tomorrow.

"I’ve been watching some high intensity training and seen some drills I’ve never seen before. It’s been incredible to watch. There’s been a real good atmopshere and vibe around the place.

"The manager has also upped the grade on the character of the players we have signed. They are all good characters."