Happy Posh fans.

Posh supporters can watch Friday’s pre-season friendly with Leyton Orient on a free online stream.

The game with the League Two side kicks-off in Portugal at 11am and will be available to watch on Orient’s official YouTube channel. The stream will start roughly 10 minutes before kick-off and will include commentary provided by Posh press officer Phil Adlam and a colleague from the O’s.

There is also free admission for supporters who have travelled out to Portugal to watch the game.

It is the first pre-season friendly for both clubs.

And admission to the Posh pre-season friendlies against Championship sides Luton Town (Tuesday, July 19. 7.45pm) and Hull City (Saturday, July 23, 4pm) is free for supporters who donated to the club’s Academy during the Covid-19 campaign.

The club have introduced an early bird price which will allow supporters to purchase tickets at a cheaper rate. The discount will end on Sunday, July 16 at midnight for the Luton game and Wednesday, July 20 at midnight for the Hull fixture.

The London Road End and DeskGo stands will be closed for both fixtures. Season ticket holders can buy cheaper tickets

Adult prices range from £12-£16, seniors (over 65s) £10-14, under 24s £8-10, under 18s £3-£5, under 12s free-£3.

Further information from www.theposhtickets.com where you will also find information about the return of the Posh flexi season ticket for the 2022-23 campaign in League One.

The flexi ticket can be used for any 10 home league games in the 2022-23 season. It does not include cup games, play-off matches or friendlies. Ten priority points are awarded for each booking.