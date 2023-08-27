Posh fell back-to-back defeats at the weekend, having previously made a perfect start to the campaign, thanks in part to a 16-minute first half hat-trick for Martyn Waghorn in a 4-2 defeat.

Eiran Cashin was the other scorer as former Posh man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing assisted twice to help Derby overturn a one-goal deficit following Jonson Clarke-Harris’s opener.

Right-back Kioso admitted that poor defending let to the first half capitulation but has told teammates not to overreact to the result.

Peter Kioso of Peterborough United looks dejected as Derby County players celebrate scoring. Photo: Joe Dent.

He said: “The boys were disappointed after the first half, we could have been better. We all know our reaction to the first goal we conceded wasn’t good enough.

“When you concede three goals back-to-back so quickly after conceding the first goal, you don’t set yourself up well for the rest of the game.

“They were clinical, they had five chances in the first half and scored four. We need to learn from that, if you keep giving the opposition chances, you’re going to get punished. That’s on us as a team.

“We could have done a lot better for all of the goals. It wasn’t them carving us open, it was us making mistake after mistake leading to goals.

Peter Kioso beats Craig Forsyth of Derby County in the air. Photo: Joe Dent.

“We went out in the second half and tried to regain a bit of pride and work as hard as possible. We still weren’t up to it though and we know that. The gaffer said he wanted to see a reaction from us and the boys did at least give that.

“I’ve said before though, don’t get too low when you lose and too high when you win and we’re trying to make sure of that in the changing room.

“We know our next test is on Tuesday and we need to get back to winning games.”