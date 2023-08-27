News you can trust since 1948
Josh Knight in action for Posh against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Josh Knight in action for Posh against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Josh Knight in action for Posh against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Are Peterborough United really going to play 3 teenagers, 3 20 year-olds and 4 players with no senior experience at Portsmouth?

Peterborough United are planning to send a virtual reserve team to play at Portsmouth in a Carabao Cup second round tie on Tuesday (August 29, 7.45pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Aug 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST

Both first-team manager Darren Ferguson in a recent press conference and chairman Darragh MacAnthony on his Hard Truth podcast suggested the under 21 team that played a Professional Development match at Bournemouth recently would take to the field at Fratton Park.

Posh clearly have more have half an eye on a more important League One match at the same venue four days later (September 2).

These are the players Posh could field...

Position: Goalkeeper. Age: 20. Senior appearances: 0, apart from 3 games in Irish football with Cliftonville. Released by Brighton Academy in the summer and joined Posh after a short trial with a view to becoming the club's third-choice 'keeper, but first-choice for the U21s. Will Blackmore's injury has promoted him to number two senior 'keeper.

Position: Goalkeeper. Age: 20. Senior appearances: 0, apart from 3 games in Irish football with Cliftonville. Released by Brighton Academy in the summer and joined Posh after a short trial with a view to becoming the club's third-choice 'keeper, but first-choice for the U21s. Will Blackmore's injury has promoted him to number two senior 'keeper. Photo: s

Position: Right-back. Age: 18. Senior appearances: 0. The highly promising defender was actually suspended from the recent under 21 defeat at Bournemouth, but he will be the first choice right-back in that team. Took part in a vigorous post first-team match training session with other back-up players on Saturday. Impressed first-team boss Darren Ferguson during the pre-season training camp at St George's Park.

Position: Right-back. Age: 18. Senior appearances: 0. The highly promising defender was actually suspended from the recent under 21 defeat at Bournemouth, but he will be the first choice right-back in that team. Took part in a vigorous post first-team match training session with other back-up players on Saturday. Impressed first-team boss Darren Ferguson during the pre-season training camp at St George's Park. Photo: Joe Dent

Position: Left-back. Age: 23. Senior appearances: 75, mostly with Eastleigh in the National League. He's played more times on loan at Swindon than he has in two-and-a-bit years at Posh. On the transfer list and expected to leave London Road this week. Played at right-back at Bournemouth, but comfortable on either flank.

Position: Left-back. Age: 23. Senior appearances: 75, mostly with Eastleigh in the National League. He's played more times on loan at Swindon than he has in two-and-a-bit years at Posh. On the transfer list and expected to leave London Road this week. Played at right-back at Bournemouth, but comfortable on either flank. Photo: Joe Dent

Position: Centre-back. Age: 25. Senior appearances: 158, 116 of them for Posh in three spells. The likely captain of this team and one who could easily cope with League One football now. Great attitude even after a move to the Championship with QPR fell through earlier this month. Remains on the transfer list, but could well end up replacing Ronnie Edwards in the Posh first team.

Position: Centre-back. Age: 25. Senior appearances: 158, 116 of them for Posh in three spells. The likely captain of this team and one who could easily cope with League One football now. Great attitude even after a move to the Championship with QPR fell through earlier this month. Remains on the transfer list, but could well end up replacing Ronnie Edwards in the Posh first team. Photo: Joe Dent

