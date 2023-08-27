4 . JOSH KNIGHT

Position: Centre-back. Age: 25. Senior appearances: 158, 116 of them for Posh in three spells. The likely captain of this team and one who could easily cope with League One football now. Great attitude even after a move to the Championship with QPR fell through earlier this month. Remains on the transfer list, but could well end up replacing Ronnie Edwards in the Posh first team. Photo: Joe Dent