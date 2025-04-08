Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh v Birmingham. Photo David Lowndes.

There were great celebrations at full-time for the second game in a row at the Weston Homes Stadium.

But once again it was the visitors in good spirits as Birmingham City clinched promotion to the Championship with a 2-1 win at Peterborough United. Their much-changed side won rather comfortably without ever threatening to entertain. This was a functional rather than thrilling display, but this expensively-assembled squad kept Posh at arms length throughout a disappointing second-half.

The goals all arrived in the first-half with Kwame Poku quickly cancelling out an Alfie May header before recalled Posh ‘keeper Nicholas Bilokapic let a shot from Taylor Gardner-HIckman through his grasp for what turned out to be the winning goal eight minutes before the break.

Both teams played their best football before the break with the only save of note in the second-half coming from Ryan Allsop who kept out a strong header from Sam Hughes inside the final 10 minutes.

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh v Birmingham. Photo David Lowndes.

Both teams made six changes to their starting line-up with the visitors certainly taking a trip to Wembley on Sunday into consideration. Such is the strength of the their squad they would still start this game as favourites, even though key centre-back Hughes was a surprise Posh starter after missing the derby day humiliation at the weekend. Posh actually changed their entire defence and goalkeeper. Hughes was captain for the night.

Bilokapic, Carl Johnston, Harley Mills and Manny Fernandez, plus midfielder Mo Susoho were the others to jump into the Posh team. Jed Steer and Oscar Wallin were not included in the matchday squad, while Hector Kyprianou, Jadel Katongo and James Dornelly dropped to the bench and Tayo Edun was suspended. Among those left on the substitutes’ bench by Birmingham was £15 million striker Jay Stansfield.

Not learning from past defensive mistakes has been a problem for Posh all season and it surfaced again after two minutes when Johnston’s sloppy pass freed Alfie May who advanced, but failed to get the ball past one of Bilokapic’s long legs.

But Posh did okay before the break. They were happy to play longer than normal on occasion to use the pace of Ricky-Jade Jones who was a willing runner. From a Mills free kick the ball broke to Abraham Odoh who was slow to get his shot away and the chance disappeared.

Birmingham should have scored from their first corner but Krystian Belik blazed over. The champions-elect weren’t frustrated for long though as May headed Gardner-Hickman’s cross home from close range on 20 minutes. The Blues constantly overloaded the right side of the Posh defence which became a problem again when Gardner-Hickman was left all alone to score.

Posh had equalised within three minutes of falling behind when a Mills corner fell kindly for Poku to blast home. Posh had their moments going forward. but didn’t take enough care on the ball. Malik Mothersille reached a fine Mills pass before visiting goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, but rushed his shot and sliced it badly wide.

A strong Archie Collins tackle freed Jones, but he failed to get the ball under control under pressure from Christoph Klarer and that chance was also lost.. Those moments grew more infrequent as the half wore on.

Posh started the second-half on the front foot. Mothersille’s shot was deflected wide and Poku spoilt a fine piece of skill with a sloppy pass.

Birmingham offered verty little. They are a pragmatic side and the ball kept getting sent long. They created nothing until Luke Harris shot badly wide five minutes from time.

Unfortunately Posh ran out of steam and ideas. It was a performance good enough to have beaten Northampton Town, but not a Birmingham side who are now 14 points clear at the top.

Round two between these clubs takes place at Wembley on Sunday and it’s tough to see a different result. You never know though.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harley Mills, Sam Hughes, Emmanuel Fernandez, Carl Johnston (sub James Dornelly, 64 mins), Archie Collins (sub Ryan De Havilland, 84 mins), Mahamadou Susoho (sub Hector Kyprianou, 64 mins), Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille (sub Cian Hayes, 64 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Gustav Lindgren, 76 mins) .

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Jadel Katongo.

Birmingham: Ryan Allsop, Alfons Sampsted (sub Ethan Laird, 63 mins), Christoph Klarer, Krystian Bielik, Alexander Cochrane, Marc Leonard (sub Paik Sueng-Ho, 63 mins), Tomoki Iwata, Taylor Gardner-Hickman (sub Keshi Anderson, 62 mins), Willum Willumsson, Luke Harris (sub Grant Hanley, 86 mins), Alfie May (sub Jay Stansfield, 75 mins).

Unused subs: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Kieran Dowell.

Goals: Posh – Poku (23 mins).

Birmingham – May (20 mins), Gardener-Hickman (37 mins).

Cautions: Posh – None.

Birmingham – Harris (foul), Iwata (delaying the re-start).

Referee: Ben Toner 7

Attendance: 12,640 (3,739 Birmingham).